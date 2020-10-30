Colonial Trust Advisors Sells 1,193 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Colonial Trust Advisors cut its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for 2.0% of Colonial Trust Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $13,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEP. South Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 8.7% during the third quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.7% during the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 20.7% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 17,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 6.3% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 463,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,207,000 after buying an additional 27,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in PepsiCo by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 122,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,928,000 after purchasing an additional 6,368 shares during the period. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Truist increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.13.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $133.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $185.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $147.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $137.14 and its 200 day moving average is $134.99.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

