Colonial Trust Advisors Raises Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Colonial Trust Advisors grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 37.8% during the second quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 166.7% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 118.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.9% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BMY stock opened at $57.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.37 and a 200-day moving average of $83.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $45.76 and a 12-month high of $68.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $131.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -579.14, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.71.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 28.47%. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 38.38%.

In related news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 141,420 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total transaction of $8,943,400.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 432,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,366,730.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph Eid sold 5,327 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $340,928.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 186,587 shares of company stock valued at $11,782,297. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Guggenheim raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.53.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in the following therapeutic classes: hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

