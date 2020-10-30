Colonial Trust Advisors Lowers Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Colonial Trust Advisors lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 24.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 816 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 644.4% during the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 49.3% during the second quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $155.14 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $95.69 and a 1-year high of $170.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $155.46 and a 200-day moving average of $144.82.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.