Colonial Trust Advisors Invests $465,000 in Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST)

Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new position in Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,780 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 75.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 268,256 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,760,000 after acquiring an additional 115,013 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in Sensata Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,798 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,082,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 127.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 8,746 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 4,895 shares during the last quarter. 96.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Cowen upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.88.

In other news, Director Thomas Wroe, Jr. sold 3,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total transaction of $141,048.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ST stock opened at $43.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.59. Sensata Technologies Holding PLC has a 52 week low of $18.25 and a 52 week high of $54.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.88 and a 200-day moving average of $39.55.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $788.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.38 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding PLC will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

