Colonial Trust Advisors Invests $390,000 in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 26.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 96,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after buying an additional 20,168 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.3% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the second quarter valued at $262,000. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.9% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 35,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 12.0% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

FBHS opened at $81.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.05. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a one year low of $33.90 and a one year high of $90.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.75.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.13. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 7.61%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, September 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

In related news, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 32,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.03, for a total transaction of $2,751,478.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brett E. Finley sold 39,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total value of $3,091,011.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,971 shares of company stock worth $6,990,266 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FBHS. KeyCorp upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Truist increased their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.28.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America under the Diamond, Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Kitchen Craft, Homecrest, Omega, StarMark, Ultracraft, Kemper, Schrock, Decora, and Mantra brand names.

