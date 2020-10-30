Colonial Trust Advisors Increases Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Colonial Trust Advisors raised its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 11.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,960 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 596 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Facebook were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the second quarter worth $25,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the third quarter worth $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 262.5% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 58.2% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the second quarter worth $39,000. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $118,854.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,962. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total transaction of $29,354.08. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 498,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,583,197.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,487 shares of company stock worth $9,557,944. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ FB
opened at $280.83 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $304.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $264.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.45. The firm has a market cap of $800.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29.
Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. Facebook’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages recently commented on FB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $242.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.28.
About Facebook
Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.
