Colonial Trust Advisors Has $422,000 Stake in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

Colonial Trust Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Park National were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Park National by 31.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Park National in the third quarter worth about $541,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Park National in the third quarter worth about $1,087,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Park National in the second quarter worth about $762,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Park National by 8.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN PRK opened at $93.00 on Friday. Park National Co. has a 1 year low of $64.53 and a 1 year high of $105.52.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%.

PRK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on shares of Park National in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Park National from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th.

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in Ohio, Northern Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina. It offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

