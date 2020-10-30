Colonial Trust Advisors Has $333,000 Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Colonial Trust Advisors grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of XBI. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 18.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,002,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $697,184,000 after buying an additional 1,387,956 shares in the last quarter. Kellogg W K Foundation Trust acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,125,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1,668.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 207,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,134,000 after purchasing an additional 196,117 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,873,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 47.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 118,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,251,000 after purchasing an additional 37,969 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XBI opened at $115.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.06. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $62.94 and a 1-year high of $122.82.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

