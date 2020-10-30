Colonial Trust Advisors Has $1.42 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 77.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 16,833 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.7% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 79,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,916,000 after buying an additional 3,592 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.8% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 48,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 154.5% in the third quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 15,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 5,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abbot Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 66,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 27,349,211 shares in the company, valued at $273,492,110. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald E. Blaylock acquired 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.55 per share, for a total transaction of $501,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $154,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PFE opened at $35.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.42. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $40.97. The firm has a market cap of $196.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 51.53%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.66.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

