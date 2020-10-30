Colonial Trust Advisors Grows Position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 405,765.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 551,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,549,000 after buying an additional 551,841 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 202,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,544,000 after purchasing an additional 21,216 shares during the period. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC grew its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 140,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,904,000 after purchasing an additional 10,858 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC bought a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,579,000. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 82,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,541,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period.

Get iShares North American Tech-Software ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:IGV opened at $312.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $314.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $285.43. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 1 year low of $123.69 and a 1 year high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.