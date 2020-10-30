Colonial Trust Advisors Decreases Stake in iShares Trust – iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Colonial Trust Advisors reduced its stake in iShares Trust – iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in iShares Trust – iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Trust – iShares Select Dividend ETF by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,750,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,458,000 after buying an additional 1,148,446 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Trust – iShares Select Dividend ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,565,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,369,000 after buying an additional 157,804 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Trust – iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12,424.9% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 377,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 374,363 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Trust – iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 341,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,650,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Trust – iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,468,000.

Shares of DVY stock opened at $82.87 on Friday. iShares Trust – iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.89 and a fifty-two week high of $107.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.43.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

