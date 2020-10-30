Colonial Trust Advisors Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Colonial Trust Advisors lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,043 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LRGF. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF during the first quarter worth $306,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 184,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,890,000 after purchasing an additional 7,305 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF during the second quarter worth $520,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF by 33.5% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade Financial Advisory Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF during the second quarter worth $621,000.

Shares of LRGF stock opened at $33.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.92. iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF has a 12 month low of $22.52 and a 12 month high of $35.88.

