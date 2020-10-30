Colonial Trust Advisors Cuts Stock Holdings in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

Colonial Trust Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Carrier Global were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CARR. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,062,136,000. Davis Selected Advisers bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $679,387,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,966,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,784,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $199,440,000. 83.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CARR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Stephens began coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $34.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.54 and a 200 day moving average of $25.09. Carrier Global has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $34.96.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Carrier Global’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%.

