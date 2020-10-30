Colonial Trust Advisors Buys 364 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Colonial Trust Advisors increased its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SKYY stock opened at $77.41 on Friday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $86.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th were paid a $0.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%.

