Colonial Trust Advisors Buys 1,351 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Colonial Trust Advisors increased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,858 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in AT&T were worth $965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 138,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,941,000 after buying an additional 13,146 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank grew its position in shares of AT&T by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 136,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,141,000 after buying an additional 66,629 shares during the last quarter. AXA grew its position in shares of AT&T by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 3,527,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,814,000 after buying an additional 770,426 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 567,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,186,000 after buying an additional 13,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 83,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after buying an additional 5,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Scotiabank lowered AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on AT&T from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.12.

NYSE T opened at $26.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $190.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.62. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $42.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.66 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

