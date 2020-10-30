Colonial Trust Advisors Boosts Stock Position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Colonial Trust Advisors increased its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Southern were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Southern by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,756,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,126,922,000 after acquiring an additional 541,205 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Southern by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,378,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $745,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,920 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Southern by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,328,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $535,544,000 after acquiring an additional 141,293 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Southern by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,623,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $447,126,000 after acquiring an additional 480,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Southern by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,342,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $380,731,000 after acquiring an additional 533,328 shares in the last quarter. 57.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SO. Mizuho upped their price objective on Southern from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 21st. KeyCorp increased their price target on Southern from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Southern from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Southern from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Shares of SO stock opened at $58.21 on Friday. Southern Co has a 52-week low of $41.96 and a 52-week high of $71.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.05.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). Southern had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.83%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Southern Co will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 82.32%.

In other news, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 5,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $343,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,228 shares in the company, valued at $709,224. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $137,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,959,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,221 shares of company stock valued at $1,163,540 in the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

