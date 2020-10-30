Colonial Trust Advisors Boosts Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $79.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.03 and a fifty-two week high of $95.10.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a $0.765 dividend. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $73.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Consolidated Edison currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.64.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

