Coca-Cola European Partners plc (CCEP) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $1.00 on December 1st

Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP) declared a semi-annual dividend on Wednesday, October 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share on Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th.

Shares of NYSE CCEP opened at $36.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Coca-Cola European Partners has a one year low of $28.35 and a one year high of $57.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.94.

CCEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research note on Tuesday. ABN Amro upgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Coca-Cola European Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $41.15 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Coca-Cola European Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Coca-Cola European Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.62.

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers flavors, mixers, and energy drinks; waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

