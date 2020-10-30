Coca-Cola Amatil (OTCMKTS:CCLAY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Coca-Cola Amatil (OTCMKTS:CCLAY) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CCLAY has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Coca-Cola Amatil from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Coca-Cola Amatil from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Coca-Cola Amatil currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CCLAY opened at $8.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Coca-Cola Amatil has a 12-month low of $4.33 and a 12-month high of $9.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were given a $0.061 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. Coca-Cola Amatil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

About Coca-Cola Amatil

Coca-Cola Amatil Limited, together with its subsidiaries, prepares, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic and alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages in Australia, New Zealand, Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, Fiji, and Samoa. Its product range includes non-alcoholic sparkling beverages, spring water, sports and energy drinks, fruit juices, iced tea, flavored milk, coffee, tea, beer, cider, and spirits.

