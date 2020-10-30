CNB Bank Sells 809 Shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP)

CNB Bank decreased its holdings in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,316 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 809 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in BP were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in BP by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 28,357 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 4,012 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of BP during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,565,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,472,105 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $694,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,056 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 119.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 36,329 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 19,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of BP during the 2nd quarter valued at $522,000. 8.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BP alerts:

BP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Monday, October 12th. ValuEngine upgraded BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.99.

BP stock opened at $15.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. BP plc has a 12-month low of $14.74 and a 12-month high of $40.08. The stock has a market cap of $51.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.56 and its 200 day moving average is $21.79.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. BP had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $44.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BP plc will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.26%. This is a positive change from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.03%.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Featured Article: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BP plc (NYSE:BP).

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.