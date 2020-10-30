CNB Bank Sells 613 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

CNB Bank trimmed its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 951 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 613 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,671,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,188,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765,237 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 27.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,544,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $838,841,000 after buying an additional 1,617,837 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 14.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,394,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $933,345,000 after buying an additional 1,058,362 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,887,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,321,617,000 after buying an additional 749,993 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 17.1% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,467,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $496,649,000 after buying an additional 651,350 shares during the period. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UPS. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $202.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Standpoint Research lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.39.

NYSE:UPS opened at $161.36 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $178.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $139.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $167.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.42. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 156.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 7,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total value of $1,217,475.82. Also, Director David P. Abney sold 62,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total transaction of $10,067,112.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 80,291 shares of company stock worth $12,848,237. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

