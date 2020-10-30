CNB Bank Sells 584 Shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

CNB Bank lessened its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 584 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Global Payments by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,241,000 after acquiring an additional 36,216 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $375,000. AXA raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 537,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,574,000 after buying an additional 186,687 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 324,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,799,000 after buying an additional 108,108 shares during the period. Finally, Thomasville National Bank raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 19,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after buying an additional 6,398 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GPN. Mizuho began coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Global Payments from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $197.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.00.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $87,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,185,097.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 7,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.90, for a total transaction of $1,263,477.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,617,263.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,224 shares of company stock valued at $1,436,788 over the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE GPN opened at $156.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.10. Global Payments Inc has a 52-week low of $105.54 and a 52-week high of $209.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $175.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

