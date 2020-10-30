CNB Bank Sells 18,960 Shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

CNB Bank decreased its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,808 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 18,960 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in Northwest Bancshares were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,738 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,836 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler raised Northwest Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.88.

In related news, EVP Mark T. Reitzes purchased 3,000 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.42 per share, for a total transaction of $31,260.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,625 shares in the company, valued at $37,772.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NWBI opened at $10.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $17.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.92 and its 200 day moving average is $10.05.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The savings and loans company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 11.31%. On average, analysts forecast that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 4th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.21%. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is 72.38%.

Northwest Bancshares Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

Featured Story: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.