CNB Bank Sells 16,407 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

CNB Bank reduced its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,407 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in International Paper were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 4.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 391,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,096,000 after purchasing an additional 16,114 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in International Paper by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 606,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,893,000 after buying an additional 176,056 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in International Paper by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 425,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,260,000 after buying an additional 52,758 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in International Paper by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 59,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after buying an additional 7,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in International Paper by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,815,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $772,497,000 after buying an additional 526,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

IP stock opened at $43.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40 and a beta of 1.17. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $26.38 and a fifty-two week high of $47.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.49 and a 200-day moving average of $36.85.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.23. International Paper had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 2.98%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.28%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised International Paper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on International Paper from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on International Paper from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.85.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.