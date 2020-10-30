CNB Bank Purchases 146 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

CNB Bank raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 33.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 582 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LYB. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 42.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,181,694 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $274,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,101 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 97.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,504,947 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $98,905,000 after buying an additional 743,372 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 25.9% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,179,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $143,249,000 after buying an additional 448,142 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 33.9% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,385,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $91,022,000 after buying an additional 350,900 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 384.3% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 319,118 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,972,000 after buying an additional 253,220 shares during the period. 66.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on LYB shares. ValuEngine raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Bank of America increased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.59.

LYB opened at $72.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $33.71 and a 12 month high of $98.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.64.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 6.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.