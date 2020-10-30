CNB Bank Makes New Investment in World Gold Trust – SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

CNB Bank bought a new position in World Gold Trust – SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLDM. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of World Gold Trust – SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of World Gold Trust – SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in World Gold Trust – SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in World Gold Trust – SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in World Gold Trust – SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000.

GLDM stock opened at $18.62 on Friday. World Gold Trust – SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12-month low of $14.38 and a 12-month high of $20.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.28.

