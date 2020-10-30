CNB Bank Lowers Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

CNB Bank lessened its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 45.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,105 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.3% during the second quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 8,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.1% during the third quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 41,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckhead Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.9% during the second quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 50,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $21.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.56. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $54.75. The company has a market capitalization of $87.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.14, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $18.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.87 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WFC. Wolfe Research upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Wells Fargo & Company to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.98.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

