CNB Bank Has $94,000 Stock Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

CNB Bank reduced its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 27.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in Datadog were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 209.0% in the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 74.5% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 42.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 165,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.41, for a total transaction of $14,143,554.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,118,423.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amit Agarwal sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.75, for a total value of $1,171,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 134,262 shares in the company, valued at $12,587,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,417,484 shares of company stock worth $139,873,801 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $96.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.25. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.88 and a twelve month high of $118.13. The stock has a market cap of $29.24 billion and a P/E ratio of -4,820.50. The company has a quick ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $140.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.41 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 0.73%. The company’s revenue was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Datadog in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Datadog from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. FBN Securities started coverage on Datadog in a research note on Friday, July 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Datadog presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.82.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

