CNB Bank Has $64,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

CNB Bank cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 93.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,838 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. New Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000.

Shares of IWV stock opened at $194.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $198.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.75. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $126.00 and a 52 week high of $209.10.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

