CNB Bank Has $163,000 Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

CNB Bank lessened its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 10.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,704,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,049,000 after purchasing an additional 741,462 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 159.2% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 5,550,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409,043 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,334,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,752 shares in the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 3,964,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,351,000 after purchasing an additional 118,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 5,248.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,914,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,970,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841,105 shares in the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JCI stock opened at $42.31 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $22.77 and a twelve month high of $44.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $31.48 billion, a PE ratio of 41.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.23 and a 200 day moving average of $36.45.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 25th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.06%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CFO Brian J. Stief sold 61,953 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total transaction of $2,387,668.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,424,862.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 38,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $1,609,711.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 52,915 shares in the company, valued at $2,224,546.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JCI. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Friday, July 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.56.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems to non-residential building and industrial applications.

