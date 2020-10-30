CNB Bank Has $144,000 Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

CNB Bank trimmed its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 903 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in The Allstate by 141.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. AXA lifted its stake in The Allstate by 39.3% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 62,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,747,000 after acquiring an additional 17,688 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Allstate in the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in The Allstate by 9.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 117,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,393,000 after acquiring an additional 9,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in The Allstate in the second quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Get The Allstate alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ALL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The Allstate from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Monday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.92.

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $88.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.45. The company has a market cap of $27.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $64.13 and a 12-month high of $125.92.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.37 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.