CNB Bank Decreases Position in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW)

CNB Bank cut its stake in shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 51.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in W W Grainger were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of W W Grainger during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of W W Grainger during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of W W Grainger during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in W W Grainger by 417.2% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in W W Grainger in the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. 72.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GWW stock opened at $350.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $363.07 and a 200 day moving average of $327.50. W W Grainger Inc has a 1 year low of $200.61 and a 1 year high of $392.52.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. W W Grainger had a return on equity of 42.19% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that W W Grainger Inc will post 15.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $1.53 per share. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. W W Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

In other W W Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.05, for a total transaction of $5,308,349.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,707,733.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan Slavik Williams sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.98, for a total value of $23,381,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,810,153 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,647,193.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,378 shares of company stock worth $30,634,680 over the last ninety days. 13.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on W W Grainger from $429.00 to $399.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on W W Grainger from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 target price on shares of W W Grainger in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on W W Grainger from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Stephens began coverage on W W Grainger in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $354.21.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

