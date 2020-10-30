CNB Bank Decreases Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

CNB Bank cut its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 47.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,260 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 178.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $918,000. Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 6,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $398,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $45.22 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $30.09 and a 1 year high of $46.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.59.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

