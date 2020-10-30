CNB Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

CNB Bank reduced its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,629 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,927 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in Masco were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Masco by 200.0% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 498 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Masco by 545.5% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 710 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Masco by 61.2% in the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on MAS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Masco from $38.50 to $53.50 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Masco from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Masco in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.92.

Shares of MAS stock opened at $53.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.06. The company has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.51. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $27.04 and a 52 week high of $60.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.11.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.25. Masco had a net margin of 19.23% and a negative return on equity of 1,729.19%. Equities research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Masco’s payout ratio is 24.89%.

In other Masco news, VP Renee Straber sold 49,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $2,829,357.34. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 78,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,480,326. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 46,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total transaction of $2,641,628.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,300 shares in the company, valued at $4,700,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

