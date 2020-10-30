CNB Bank Boosts Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

CNB Bank grew its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 345 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,513,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,021,546,000 after purchasing an additional 671,462 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in The Trade Desk in the second quarter valued at $65,605,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in The Trade Desk by 120.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 161,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,650,000 after purchasing an additional 88,100 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in The Trade Desk by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,806,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,547,322,000 after purchasing an additional 78,004 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in The Trade Desk by 21.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 407,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,554,000 after purchasing an additional 72,610 shares during the period. 71.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTD has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $300.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of The Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $530.00 target price on the stock. 140166 boosted their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $340.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $300.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $447.07.

In other The Trade Desk news, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 1,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.00, for a total transaction of $565,440.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 36,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,652,664. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.67, for a total transaction of $742,005.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,996 shares in the company, valued at $11,870,101.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,789 shares of company stock valued at $2,875,645. 13.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TTD stock opened at $617.98 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $136.00 and a one year high of $675.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $536.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $419.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 249.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 2.44.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.91. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The firm had revenue of $139.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The Trade Desk’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

