CNB Bank Acquires Shares of 500 Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

CNB Bank purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 56,927.1% in the second quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC now owns 1,685,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,448,000 after buying an additional 1,682,766 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 3.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,723,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,903,000 after buying an additional 57,852 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 93.0% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 802,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,423,000 after buying an additional 16,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 6.6% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 514,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,235,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CZR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Union Gaming Research increased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $60.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.54.

Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $46.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.22. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.02 and a 52-week high of $70.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.41 and a beta of 2.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.21.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $0.65. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 13.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $126.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 80.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caesars Entertainment Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

