CNB Bank Acquires 1,218 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

CNB Bank boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,786 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 215,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,469,000 after buying an additional 32,700 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,950 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $4,865,000. Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 173,051 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $8,070,000 after purchasing an additional 7,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 91,961 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055 shares in the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Shares of CSCO opened at $35.69 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $50.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $150.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.22 and a 200-day moving average of $43.23.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 22.75%. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Irving Tan sold 4,141 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $174,253.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,860 shares in the company, valued at $5,296,188.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,806 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $328,632.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 60,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,248. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CSCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Wolfe Research lowered Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.05.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

See Also: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.