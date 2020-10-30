CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CME. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Loop Capital started coverage on CME Group in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “sell” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on CME Group from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Atlantic Securities upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $176.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on CME Group from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.29.

Shares of CME opened at $149.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $53.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $166.35 and a 200 day moving average of $172.99. CME Group has a 52-week low of $131.80 and a 52-week high of $225.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.03). CME Group had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 46.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CME Group will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CME Group news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 8,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.39, for a total value of $1,323,120.00. Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.22, for a total value of $155,898.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,234.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,695,838 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CME. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in CME Group by 44.0% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in CME Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 48,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,088,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 273.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 494,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,438,000 after buying an additional 361,711 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 107,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,467,000 after buying an additional 15,187 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

