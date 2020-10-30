Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Clovis Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Clovis Oncology in a report on Monday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.64.

Shares of CLVS opened at $5.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $454.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 2.26. Clovis Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $3.08 and a fifty-two week high of $17.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.61.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $39.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.65 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Clovis Oncology will post -4.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLVS. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Clovis Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Clovis Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Clovis Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Clovis Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Clovis Oncology by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the period. 52.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clovis Oncology

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

