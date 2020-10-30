ClearStory Systems (OTCMKTS:CSYS) versus Ebix (OTCMKTS:EBIX) Head to Head Contrast

ClearStory Systems (OTCMKTS:CSYS) and Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ClearStory Systems and Ebix’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ClearStory Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ebix $580.61 million 0.98 $96.72 million N/A N/A

Ebix has higher revenue and earnings than ClearStory Systems.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for ClearStory Systems and Ebix, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ClearStory Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Ebix 0 1 1 0 2.50

Ebix has a consensus price target of $46.97, indicating a potential upside of 155.57%. Given Ebix’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ebix is more favorable than ClearStory Systems.

Profitability

This table compares ClearStory Systems and Ebix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ClearStory Systems N/A N/A N/A Ebix 16.65% 19.79% 7.46%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.9% of Ebix shares are held by institutional investors. 32.0% of ClearStory Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.8% of Ebix shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ebix beats ClearStory Systems on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ClearStory Systems

ClearStory Systems, Inc. engages in the provision of digital asset management and enterprise content management solutions. The company was founded on December 20, 1989 and is headquartered in Westborough, MA.

About Ebix

Ebix, Inc. provides on-demand software and e-commerce services and solutions to insurance, financial, healthcare, and e-learning industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the area of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions. The company operates P&C exchanges primarily in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and the United States, which facilitates the exchange of insurance data between brokers and insurance carriers with a focus on the areas of personal and commercial lines. Its exchange related products and services include travel exchanges and money transfer services; foreign exchange and outward remittance services; consumer bill payment services; gift cards for consumers that can be redeemed at various merchants; and technology services for various providers in the areas of lending, wealth and asset management, travel, and logistics. The company's insurance exchanges related products and services include SaaS platform and related services; licensing of software; and professional services comprising setting up, customization, training, or consulting. Its risk compliance solutions cover and certificates of insurance creation and tracking; consulting services comprising project management and development; and business process outsourcing services, including domain intensive project management, time, and material based consulting engagements. The company was formerly known as Delphi Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Ebix, Inc. in December 2003. Ebix, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Johns Creek, Georgia.

