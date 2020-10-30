Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $0.63, but opened at $0.77. Civeo shares last traded at $0.70, with a volume of 63,723 shares trading hands.
The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. Civeo had a negative net margin of 30.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%.
CVEO has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Civeo from $0.60 to $0.80 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Civeo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Civeo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 3.76.
Civeo Company Profile (NYSE:CVEO)
Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.
Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations
Receive News & Ratings for Civeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.