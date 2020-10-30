Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $0.63, but opened at $0.77. Civeo shares last traded at $0.70, with a volume of 63,723 shares trading hands.

The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. Civeo had a negative net margin of 30.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%.

Several research analysts have commented on CVEO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Civeo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Civeo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Civeo from $0.60 to $0.80 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Civeo in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Civeo in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Civeo by 22.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 324,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 59,629 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Civeo by 29.1% in the second quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 11,050,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Civeo in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 3.76.

Civeo Company Profile (NYSE:CVEO)

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

