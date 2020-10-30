Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by CNB Bank

CNB Bank cut its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 29.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,349 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 4.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,670,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,909,000 after buying an additional 650,874 shares in the last quarter. AXA boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 5.2% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 726,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,594,000 after buying an additional 35,614 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 19.6% during the second quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 13,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 87.3% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 1.3% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 20,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C stock opened at $41.66 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $83.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.78.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.39. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 26.91%.

In other Citigroup news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total transaction of $49,828.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,425.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on C. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.93.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

