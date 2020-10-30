Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 334,561 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,718 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 1.6% of Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $13,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 91,556 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,606,000 after purchasing an additional 6,485 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 90,835 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 50,270 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 6,415 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,766,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 363,700 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,326,000 after acquiring an additional 102,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,806 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $328,632.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $1,890,450.00. Insiders have sold a total of 60,166 shares of company stock worth $2,528,248 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CSCO opened at $35.69 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $50.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 34.75%. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Citigroup cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.05.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

