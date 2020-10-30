Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 418 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $3,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 59.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 16.1% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight stock opened at $87.06 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.98 and a 12 month high of $98.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.39.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.87%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHD. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. 140166 cut Church & Dwight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.13.

In related news, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 78,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.85, for a total transaction of $7,326,869.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 85,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,045,103.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Steven J. Katz sold 11,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total value of $1,069,776.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,187,826.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,668 shares of company stock worth $14,092,036 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.