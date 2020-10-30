Choate Investment Advisors Sells 3,444 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Choate Investment Advisors lessened its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,636 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,444 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in AT&T were worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in T. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 212.3% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $26.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.62. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.66 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.77%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank downgraded AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on AT&T from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.12.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

