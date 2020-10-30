Choate Investment Advisors Lowers Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Choate Investment Advisors lessened its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,375 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 18,737 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up about 0.5% of Choate Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Intel were worth $7,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,413,363 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,645,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,810 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the first quarter valued at $394,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Thomasville National Bank raised its stake in Intel by 4.8% during the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 212,804 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $12,732,000 after buying an additional 9,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH raised its stake in Intel by 0.3% during the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 844,848 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $50,547,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $360,624.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,930,586.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $216,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,214 shares in the company, valued at $700,465.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Charter Equity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their target price on Intel from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $46.00 target price on Intel and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.97.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $44.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.22. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.63 and a 52-week high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. The business had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

