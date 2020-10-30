Choate Investment Advisors Increases Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Choate Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,575 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 744 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 0.6% of Choate Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $9,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,547,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $22,933,597,000 after purchasing an additional 5,714,595 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 99.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,158,138 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $780,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,704 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,514,684 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $379,444,000 after purchasing an additional 700,351 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,912,207 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,481,067,000 after purchasing an additional 607,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 39.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,635,704 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $409,760,000 after acquiring an additional 466,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD opened at $269.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $290.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $292.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $279.18 and its 200 day moving average is $257.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 13,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.35, for a total transaction of $2,658,708.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total value of $11,738,029.01. Insiders sold 119,304 shares of company stock worth $32,088,591 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on HD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $265.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. DA Davidson started coverage on Home Depot in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Monday, August 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.13.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

