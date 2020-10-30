Choate Investment Advisors Has $929,000 Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Choate Investment Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,545 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Facebook were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 18,728 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,905,000 after purchasing an additional 4,190 shares during the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Facebook by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 5,375 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its holdings in Facebook by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 30,733 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,049,000 after buying an additional 3,328 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other Facebook news, CTO Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total transaction of $29,354.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 498,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,583,197.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.57, for a total value of $48,804.58. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,706.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,487 shares of company stock valued at $9,557,944 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FB shares. Cfra lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. 140166 upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.28.

Shares of FB opened at $280.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $800.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $304.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $264.88 and a 200-day moving average of $241.45.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.