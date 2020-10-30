Choate Investment Advisors Buys 425 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Choate Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,448 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Visa were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in Visa by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. grew its position in shares of Visa by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 267 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total transaction of $298,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,599.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.99, for a total value of $1,099,945.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,873,806.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,122 shares of company stock valued at $23,383,541 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of V opened at $184.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Visa Inc has a one year low of $133.93 and a one year high of $217.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.21, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $200.32 and a 200 day moving average of $193.80.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. Analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on V. Raymond James cut their price objective on Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on Visa from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Visa from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Visa from $211.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.79.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.